iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $70.74 and last traded at $72.26. 15,647 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 15,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.23.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $614.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.10 and its 200-day moving average is $68.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 908,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,230,000 after acquiring an additional 101,072 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 413,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,524,000 after buying an additional 17,642 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 300,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after buying an additional 10,322 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 231,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,841,000 after buying an additional 61,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 187,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,822,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization. ISCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

