Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Trading Down 6% – Should You Sell?

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.62 and last traded at $10.62. 2,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the average session volume of 767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Mr Price Group Trading Down 6.0%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64.

Mr Price Group Company Profile

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS: MRPLY) is a South African-based retailer known for its value-led fashion and homeware offerings. The Group operates through several divisions, including apparel, homeware and sportswear, designing and sourcing clothing, footwear, accessories and household products. It also offers financial services—such as credit and insurance—through its Mr Price Money and Mr Price Insurance arms, complementing its core retail operations.

Founded in 1985 with a single Mr Price store in Durban, the Group has since expanded into multiple brands, including Mr Price Home and Mr Price Sport.

