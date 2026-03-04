MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.68. 313,362 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 230,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $829.57 million, a PE ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average of $8.84.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYTE. Bosun Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 9,153.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 38.6% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores. It serves high-income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Munich, Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.