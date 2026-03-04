SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDW) Stock Price Down 5.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDW – Get Free Report) traded down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.34 and last traded at $61.01. 94,436 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 32,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.42.

SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust Trading Down 5.3%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.03% of SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust

World Gold Trust operates as a trust. It consists of series of fund which include SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust, which is designed to provide investors with the economic effect of holding gold in terms of the reference currencies. The company was founded on August 27, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

