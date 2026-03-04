SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Short Interest Up 40.2% in February

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,091,369 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the January 29th total of 778,614 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,120,350 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,120,350 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.72. 12,078,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,939,958. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.65 and a 12 month high of $109.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 28,598 shares during the last quarter. Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,966,000 after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

