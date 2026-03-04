Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Short Interest Up 38.8% in February

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,751,785 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the January 29th total of 3,422,833 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,122,179 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,122,179 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLX. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE TSLX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.76. 1,896,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,599. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.73. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $25.17.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $108.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.11 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 37.99%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.66%.

Institutional Trading of Sixth Street Specialty Lending

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 673.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 74.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides flexible debt financing solutions to middle-market companies. The fund primarily targets senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, mezzanine debt, second-lien financings and equity co-investment opportunities. By structuring tailored capital solutions, Sixth Street Specialty Lending seeks to support growth initiatives, recapitalizations and refinancings across a diverse set of industries, including technology, healthcare and business services.

As an affiliate of Sixth Street Partners, a global alternative investment firm, the company leverages the broader platform’s credit research, operational expertise and industry relationships.

