Ardea Resources (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Trading Down 11.5% – Time to Sell?

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 11.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.4250 and last traded at $0.4250. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 5,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Ardea Resources Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39.

About Ardea Resources

Ardea Resources (OTCMKTS: ARRRF) is an Australian mineral exploration and development company focused on critical minerals essential to the global transition to clean energy. The company’s flagship asset is the Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (KNP) in Western Australia’s Eastern Goldfields region, where extensive drilling has defined one of Australia’s largest nickel–cobalt–scandium resources. Ardea’s technical work is aimed at advancing KNP through definitive feasibility and environmental approvals to support future mine development.

In addition to the KNP, Ardea holds a portfolio of tenements targeting nickel, cobalt, scandium, rare earth elements and gold across Western Australia.

