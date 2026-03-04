Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 68,051 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the January 29th total of 50,046 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,327 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 111,327 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NWF Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 683,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 68.5% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Down 3.8%

AGD stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.01. 133,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,031. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average is $12.11.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE: AGD) is a closed-end investment company that seeks to deliver a high level of current income along with the potential for capital appreciation. Managed by abrdn Investment Management Limited, the fund employs an active, research-driven approach to build a diversified portfolio of equity securities issued by companies around the world that demonstrate sustainable dividend payment histories.

The fund’s investment strategy combines top-down macroeconomic insights with bottom-up company analysis.

