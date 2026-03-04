DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Shares Down 2.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC – Get Free Report) were down 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €1.83 and last traded at €1.83. Approximately 4,766 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 180,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.88.

DIC Asset Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $152.93 million, a PE ratio of -18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.79, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €1.88 and a 200-day moving average of €1.93.

About DIC Asset

DIC Asset AG is the leading German listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with 25 years of experience in the real estate market and access to a broad network of investors. Our basis is the national and regional real estate platform with nine locations in all important German markets (including VIB Vermögen AG). We currently manage 358 properties with a market value of EUR 14.2 billion onsite – we are present on site, always close to the tenant and the property. The Commercial Portfolio segment includes properties in the company's own portfolio.

