Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) Short Interest Down 32.7% in February

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 271,759 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the January 29th total of 403,585 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,699,179 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 11.4% of the company's shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 218,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 71,516 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 119.5% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 18,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 5,908.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 26,944 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,466,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FAZ traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.51. 1,199,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,689. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $87.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.72.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market. The Fund invests in sectors, such as banks, diversified financial services, real estate investment trust, financial data and systems, asset management and custodian, securities brokerage and services, and consumer lending.

