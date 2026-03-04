UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) Trading 2.1% Higher – Here’s Why

UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $224.52 and last traded at $224.52. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.94.
UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN Stock Up 2.1%
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.52.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.