FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG) Shares Down 1% – Here’s Why

FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.27 and last traded at $51.98. 449,633 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 423,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.48.
FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Trading Down 1.0%
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.94.
FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.3699 dividend. This is a boost from FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Company Profile
The FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap companies that have increased dividends for at least 25 years, with a partial overlay of covered call options. KNG was launched on Mar 26, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.