FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG) Shares Down 1% – Here’s Why

FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.27 and last traded at $51.98. 449,633 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 423,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.48.

FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Trading Down 1.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.94.

FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.3699 dividend. This is a boost from FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 30,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Claris Financial LLC bought a new position in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,671,000.

The FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap companies that have increased dividends for at least 25 years, with a partial overlay of covered call options. KNG was launched on Mar 26, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

