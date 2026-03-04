Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) Shares Up 7% – Should You Buy?

Husky Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUSKF – Get Free Report) rose 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.4469 and last traded at $5.40. Approximately 15,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 14,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.0490.

Husky Energy Trading Up 7.0%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40.

Husky Energy Company Profile

Husky Energy was a Canadian integrated energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, with roots dating back to 1938. The company engaged in all facets of the petroleum industry, focusing on both upstream and downstream operations. Throughout its history, Husky built a reputation for developing heavy oil and oil sands projects in Western Canada while also maintaining a diversified asset base in natural gas and conventional crude production.

On the upstream side, Husky Energy explored and produced oil and natural gas across several key regions.

