Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.95 and last traded at $35.14. Approximately 1,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 6,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.39.

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.93. The firm has a market cap of $63.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.33.

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cambria Value and Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $364,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 190.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Bravias Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bravias Capital Group LLC now owns 131,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 15,448 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 367,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,546,000 after buying an additional 184,497 shares during the period.

The Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (VAMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large-, mid and small-cap US stocks selected by long-term value factors and midterm momentum factors. The managers have discretion to hedge up to 100% of the portfolio. VAMO was launched on Sep 9, 2015 and is managed by Cambria.

