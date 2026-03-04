Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.95 and last traded at $35.14. Approximately 1,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 6,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.39.
Cambria Value and Momentum ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.93. The firm has a market cap of $63.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.33.
Cambria Value and Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cambria Value and Momentum ETF
The Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (VAMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large-, mid and small-cap US stocks selected by long-term value factors and midterm momentum factors. The managers have discretion to hedge up to 100% of the portfolio. VAMO was launched on Sep 9, 2015 and is managed by Cambria.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cambria Value and Momentum ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Value and Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Value and Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.