Nicola Mining (CVE:NIM) Trading Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

Nicola Mining Inc. (CVE:NIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.17. Approximately 138,749 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 209,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

Nicola Mining Stock Down 0.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.21, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of C$245.25 million, a PE ratio of -58.50 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.01.

Nicola Mining Company Profile

Nicola Mining Inc, a junior exploration and custom milling company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Treasure Mountain project comprising 30 mineral claims covering 2,513 hectares, and 1 mineral lease covering an area of approximately 335 hectares located to the northeast of Hope, British Columbia; and the New Craigmont project consisting of 22 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 10,913 hectares, and 10 mineral leases covering an area of approximately 347 hectares located in the Merritt, British Columbia.

