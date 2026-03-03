AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Insider Jeff Gutke Sells 3,462 Shares

AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Gutke sold 3,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $10,974.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 110,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,091.63. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AirJoule Technologies Trading Down 4.1%

NASDAQ AIRJ traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $3.26. 475,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,746. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15. AirJoule Technologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $197.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIRJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on AirJoule Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AirJoule Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $7.00 price target on shares of AirJoule Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded shares of AirJoule Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Institutional Trading of AirJoule Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in AirJoule Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AirJoule Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AirJoule Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Group One Trading LLC bought a new position in AirJoule Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AirJoule Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AirJoule Technologies Company Profile

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

