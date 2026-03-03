John Wood Group (LON:WG) Trading 11.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) traded up 11.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 29.10 and last traded at GBX 28.96. 34,133,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6,331% from the average session volume of 530,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 30 price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 30.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WG

John Wood Group Stock Up 11.8%

Insider Activity at John Wood Group

The stock has a market capitalization of £239.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 486.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

In other John Wood Group news, insider Birgitte Brinch Madsen sold 10,000 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 24, for a total transaction of £2,400. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About John Wood Group

(Get Free Report)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences. The Operations segment offers maintenance, modifications, brownfield engineering, asset management, repair and overhaul, and decommissioning services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.