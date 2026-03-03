Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,343,762 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the January 29th total of 1,002,337 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,497,680 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,497,680 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of VGLT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.03. 6,972,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,048,116. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $53.17 and a one year high of $59.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.33 and a 200-day moving average of $56.59.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.1874 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%.
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Long Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities greater than 10 years.
