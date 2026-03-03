TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 149,559 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the January 29th total of 115,406 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,204 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 125,204 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

TAT Technologies Stock Down 0.7%

TATT stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.16. 60,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,613. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.58. TAT Technologies has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $57.99. The company has a market cap of $705.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TATT shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on TAT Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TAT Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Loop Capital set a $53.00 target price on shares of TAT Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TAT Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of TAT Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TAT Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAT Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in TAT Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $630,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAT Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TAT Technologies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 11,496 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TAT Technologies by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monimus Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TAT Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $632,000. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

TAT Technologies Company Profile

TAT Technologies Ltd. is a global provider of environmental control and thermal management solutions for the aerospace industry. The company specializes in the design, manufacturing and support of aircraft environmental control systems (ECS), heat exchangers and related components. Its product portfolio serves commercial and military airframers, engine manufacturers and airlines, offering critical systems that regulate cabin pressure, temperature and ventilation on fixed-wing and rotary aircraft.

Key offerings include air cycle machines, preconditioned air units, steam/water separators and specialty heat exchangers engineered to meet stringent aerospace standards.

