Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VSHY) Short Interest Update

Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VSHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 903 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the January 29th total of 1,106 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 638 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

VSHY traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $21.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814. Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $22.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.91.

Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1098 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF stock. Virtus Fixed Income Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF ( NYSEARCA:VSHY Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,134,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,773,000. Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 22.5% of Virtus Fixed Income Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Virtus Fixed Income Advisers LLC owned approximately 80.77% of Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (VSHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund actively invests in high yield debt securities from US and emerging market issuers, while targeting a portfolio duration of one to three years. VSHY was launched on Dec 5, 2016 and is issued by Virtus Investment Partners.

