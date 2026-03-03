Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VSHY) Short Interest Update

Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VSHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 903 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the January 29th total of 1,106 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 638 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 638 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%
VSHY traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $21.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814. Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $22.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.91.
Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1098 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
About Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF
The Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (VSHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund actively invests in high yield debt securities from US and emerging market issuers, while targeting a portfolio duration of one to three years. VSHY was launched on Dec 5, 2016 and is issued by Virtus Investment Partners.
