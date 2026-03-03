Short Interest in Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW) Declines By 17.7%

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 58,676 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the January 29th total of 71,280 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,011 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 34,011 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Strawberry Fields REIT Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEAMERICAN STRW traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $12.80. 18,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,615. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $167.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.38. Strawberry Fields REIT has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Get Strawberry Fields REIT alerts:

Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $40.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. Strawberry Fields REIT had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 4.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Strawberry Fields REIT will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Strawberry Fields REIT Announces Dividend

Strawberry Fields REIT Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Strawberry Fields REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.49%.

(Get Free Report)

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 109 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 12,449 bed, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The 109 healthcare facilities comprise 99 skilled nursing facilities, eight assisted living facilities, and two long-term acute care hospitals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strawberry Fields REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strawberry Fields REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.