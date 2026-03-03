ProShares Ultra Energy (NYSEARCA:DIG) Short Interest Update

ProShares Ultra Energy (NYSEARCA:DIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 18,800 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the January 29th total of 22,997 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,096 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,096 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ProShares Ultra Energy Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of DIG stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.66. 171,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,574. ProShares Ultra Energy has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $59.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.23. The company has a market capitalization of $104.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Energy by 411.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 24,709 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Energy by 789.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 23,258 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Energy by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

ProShares Ultra Energy Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics. The Fund also intends to invest assets not invested in financial instruments, in debt instruments and/or money market instruments.

