EIKN (NASDAQ:EIKN) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of EIKN (NASDAQ:EIKN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised EIKN to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $7.00.

EIKN Stock Performance

EIKN Company Profile

Shares of EIKN stock opened at $13.78 on Thursday. EIKN has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

We are a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a global, fully-integrated organization developing important, innovative medicines to address serious unmet medical needs. We are led by world-renowned drug developers Dr. Roger M. Perlmutter, M.D., Ph.D., and Dr. Roy Baynes, M.D., Ph.D. Our vision is to become a generational leader, by purposefully integrating traditional biology research with advanced engineering to develop better medicines faster. Our initial focus is oncology, where we are advancing a pipeline of drug candidates targeting areas of high unmet need in large indications.

