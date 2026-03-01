WPP (LON:WPP) Insider Purchases £127,500 in Stock

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) insider Philip Jansen acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 255 per share, for a total transaction of £127,500.

WPP Trading Down 2.2%

LON WPP opened at GBX 277.69 on Friday. WPP plc has a 12 month low of GBX 245.40 and a 12 month high of GBX 650.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 303.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 331.11. The company has a market cap of £3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13.

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WPP had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WPP plc will post 81.6125654 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Insiders bought stock — CEO Philip Jansen purchased 50,000 shares at GBX 255 and Cindy Rose bought 50,000 at GBX 269, which signals management confidence and can support investor sentiment.

Insiders bought stock — CEO Philip Jansen purchased 50,000 shares at GBX 255 and Cindy Rose bought 50,000 at GBX 269, which signals management confidence and can support investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: WPP unveiled the Elevate28 initiative to simplify agency complexity and consolidate operating models; if executed, this could improve margins and client delivery over time.

WPP unveiled the Elevate28 initiative to simplify agency complexity and consolidate operating models; if executed, this could improve margins and client delivery over time. Positive Sentiment: Leadership moves — Jon Cook's memo as he takes the WPP Creative CEO role and promotions in WPP Media underline a refreshed senior team focused on growth and creative capability.

Leadership moves — Jon Cook's memo as he takes the WPP Creative CEO role and promotions in WPP Media underline a refreshed senior team focused on growth and creative capability. Neutral Sentiment: Ongoing strategy review and internal leadership reshuffles are expected; these are common in turnarounds and their impact will be visible only over quarters.

Ongoing strategy review and internal leadership reshuffles are expected; these are common in turnarounds and their impact will be visible only over quarters. Negative Sentiment: WPP announced a sweeping overhaul to merge agencies and target roughly £500m of annual cost savings — the scale invites one?off charges, execution risk and staff disruption, which has unsettled investors.

WPP announced a sweeping overhaul to merge agencies and target roughly £500m of annual cost savings — the scale invites one?off charges, execution risk and staff disruption, which has unsettled investors. Negative Sentiment: Weak quarterly results: WPP reported GBX (20) EPS for the quarter, highlighting near?term margin pressure and adding to concerns about profitability while the restructure is implemented.

Weak quarterly results: WPP reported GBX (20) EPS for the quarter, highlighting near?term margin pressure and adding to concerns about profitability while the restructure is implemented. Negative Sentiment: Reported market reaction and reputational/legal risk — media coverage says shares plunged after the turnaround announcement and there are reports of confidential client data being exposed amid litigation, which increases uncertainty.

Here are the key news stories impacting WPP this week:

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 365 target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 362.50.

WPP is the creative transformation company, using the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities.

We are a world leader in marketing services, with deep AI, data and technology capabilities, global presence and unrivalled creative talent.

