Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 50,972 shares, an increase of 62.0% from the January 29th total of 31,472 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,898 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 717,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after buying an additional 245,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 610,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 169,754 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 393,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 337,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 18,616 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NXJ stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.59. 96,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,648. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.40.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.0785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NXJ) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by Nuveen, a subsidiary of TIAA Global Asset Management. Established to serve investors seeking tax-advantaged income, the fund is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is managed by Nuveen’s municipal fixed-income team. It draws on Nuveen’s longstanding expertise in the municipal bond market to construct a portfolio aligned with its stated objectives.

The fund’s primary objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal and New Jersey personal income taxes.

