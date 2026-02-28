Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Short Interest Update

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,988 shares, a drop of 65.3% from the January 29th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,921 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,921 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scully Royalty

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Scully Royalty stock. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Scully Royalty at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Scully Royalty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Scully Royalty in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Scully Royalty Stock Up 0.1%

SRL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.01. 22,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,438. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.74. Scully Royalty has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $10.39.

Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.82 million during the quarter.

About Scully Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a mineral royalty company that acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of oil and gas royalty and overriding royalty interests in key onshore producing regions of the United States. As a royalty owner, the company receives a percentage of production revenue from its assets without assuming the operational and capital expenditure burdens associated with exploration and development.

The company’s portfolio spans multiple established hydrocarbon basins, including conventional and unconventional plays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scully Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scully Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.