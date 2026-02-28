Mfs Govt Mkts (NYSE:MGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mfs Govt Mkts (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 64,051 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the January 29th total of 40,270 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,740 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,740 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mfs Govt Mkts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mfs Govt Mkts in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Mfs Govt Mkts in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Mfs Govt Mkts by 20.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,155,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 195,101 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Mfs Govt Mkts during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, BankPlus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mfs Govt Mkts during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Mfs Govt Mkts alerts:

Mfs Govt Mkts Stock Performance

Mfs Govt Mkts stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,816. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06. Mfs Govt Mkts has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $3.17.

Mfs Govt Mkts Cuts Dividend

Mfs Govt Mkts Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0191 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Government Markets Fund (NYSE: MGF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income consistent with preservation of capital and liquidity by investing primarily in U.S. government and government-related debt securities. The fund’s portfolio typically consists of U.S. Treasury obligations, agency securities and repurchase agreements collateralized by government-backed instruments. By concentrating on high-quality, sovereign-issued fixed income, MGF aims to offer investors relatively stable returns while minimizing exposure to credit risk.

The fund employs a disciplined, yield-curve-aware approach, blending short-term and intermediate-term maturities to balance income generation with interest-rate sensitivity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mfs Govt Mkts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mfs Govt Mkts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.