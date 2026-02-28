Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Short Interest Up 103.2% in February

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 59,025 shares, a growth of 103.2% from the January 29th total of 29,050 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,039 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 96,039 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of EFT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,780. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $13.26.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE: EFT) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income with capital preservation. Originally launched in June 1988, the trust is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and offers investors access to a portfolio of floating-rate debt instruments. As a closed-end vehicle, it issues a fixed number of shares and may employ leverage to enhance income potential.
The trust’s primary investment strategy centers on senior secured floating-rate loans, often referred to as bank loans, issued by U.S.
