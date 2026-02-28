Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Short Interest Up 103.2% in February

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 59,025 shares, a growth of 103.2% from the January 29th total of 29,050 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,039 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 96,039 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of EFT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,780. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $13.26.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFT. Gould Capital LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE: EFT) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income with capital preservation. Originally launched in June 1988, the trust is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and offers investors access to a portfolio of floating-rate debt instruments. As a closed-end vehicle, it issues a fixed number of shares and may employ leverage to enhance income potential.

The trust’s primary investment strategy centers on senior secured floating-rate loans, often referred to as bank loans, issued by U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.