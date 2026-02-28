Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 886 shares, a decline of 51.8% from the January 29th total of 1,838 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,523 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,523 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 767,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after buying an additional 297,365 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 380,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 54,899 shares in the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IGI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.46. 32,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,803. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.58. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $17.09.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Announces Dividend

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.071 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust (NYSE: IGI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income while preserving capital through investments primarily in investment-grade fixed-income securities. The trust pursues a total return strategy by allocating assets across a variety of debt instruments, including senior secured and unsecured corporate bonds, asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities and U.S. government agency obligations.

The fund’s portfolio is actively managed to capitalize on yield opportunities and manage risk, combining top-down macroeconomic analysis with bottom-up credit research.

