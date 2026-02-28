Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Issues Earnings Results

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. Trump Media & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 3,919.68% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%.
Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:DJT opened at $10.71 on Friday. Trump Media & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 42.78, a current ratio of 42.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 4.58.
Key Trump Media & Technology Group News
Here are the key news stories impacting Trump Media & Technology Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Spin-off could unlock value by creating a pure?play Truth Social (shares of a new SpinCo would be distributed to TMTG shareholders after the TAE merger). GlobeNewswire Release
- Positive Sentiment: The planned merger with TAE Technologies is pitched as combining TMTG’s balance sheet with TAE’s tech, which investors may view as diversification and longer?term upside beyond media. Reuters: Spin-Off Coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: All parties stress discussions are preliminary with no definitive agreements; any transaction requires board, regulatory and shareholder approvals — this raises timing uncertainty. WSJ: Spin-Off Talks
- Neutral Sentiment: Wide media coverage (Forbes, CNBC, Yahoo/MSN) is amplifying attention and volatility; reports largely repeat the same preliminary details rather than new financials. Forbes: Spin-Off Analysis
- Negative Sentiment: TMTG has publicly accused major market makers (Jane Street, Citadel and others) of manipulating DJT — the allegation could invite scrutiny, counterclaims or reputational/legal noise that worries investors. LiveBitcoinNews: Manipulation Accusations
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ: DJT) is a U.S.-based digital media and technology company focused on social networking and content distribution. The firm’s flagship offering, Truth Social, is designed as an alternative social media platform with features for user-generated posts, direct messaging and community engagement. In addition to its core social network, TMTG has signaled plans for a subscription-based streaming service and other digital content ventures under the TMTG+ brand, aiming to expand its multimedia footprint.
Founded in October 2021 by former President Donald J.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trump Media & Technology Group
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- The Man Who Predicted the iPhone Says Buy These 3 Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.