Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Issues Earnings Results

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. Trump Media & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 3,919.68% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%.

NASDAQ:DJT opened at $10.71 on Friday. Trump Media & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 42.78, a current ratio of 42.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 4.58.

Positive Sentiment: Spin-off could unlock value by creating a pure?play Truth Social (shares of a new SpinCo would be distributed to TMTG shareholders after the TAE merger). GlobeNewswire Release

Spin-off could unlock value by creating a pure?play Truth Social (shares of a new SpinCo would be distributed to TMTG shareholders after the TAE merger). Positive Sentiment: The planned merger with TAE Technologies is pitched as combining TMTG’s balance sheet with TAE’s tech, which investors may view as diversification and longer?term upside beyond media. Reuters: Spin-Off Coverage

The planned merger with TAE Technologies is pitched as combining TMTG’s balance sheet with TAE’s tech, which investors may view as diversification and longer?term upside beyond media. Neutral Sentiment: All parties stress discussions are preliminary with no definitive agreements; any transaction requires board, regulatory and shareholder approvals — this raises timing uncertainty. WSJ: Spin-Off Talks

All parties stress discussions are preliminary with no definitive agreements; any transaction requires board, regulatory and shareholder approvals — this raises timing uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Wide media coverage (Forbes, CNBC, Yahoo/MSN) is amplifying attention and volatility; reports largely repeat the same preliminary details rather than new financials. Forbes: Spin-Off Analysis

Wide media coverage (Forbes, CNBC, Yahoo/MSN) is amplifying attention and volatility; reports largely repeat the same preliminary details rather than new financials. Negative Sentiment: TMTG has publicly accused major market makers (Jane Street, Citadel and others) of manipulating DJT — the allegation could invite scrutiny, counterclaims or reputational/legal noise that worries investors. LiveBitcoinNews: Manipulation Accusations

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners lifted its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ: DJT) is a U.S.-based digital media and technology company focused on social networking and content distribution. The firm’s flagship offering, Truth Social, is designed as an alternative social media platform with features for user-generated posts, direct messaging and community engagement. In addition to its core social network, TMTG has signaled plans for a subscription-based streaming service and other digital content ventures under the TMTG+ brand, aiming to expand its multimedia footprint.

Founded in October 2021 by former President Donald J.

