Capricorn Metals Ltd Announces Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:CMM)

Capricorn Metals Ltd (ASX:CMM – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 34.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 15th.

Capricorn Metals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Get Capricorn Metals alerts:

About Capricorn Metals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Capricorn Metals Ltd engages in the evaluation, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia; and the Mt Gibson Gold Project located in the Murchison region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Malagasy Minerals Limited and changed its name to Capricorn Metals Limited in February 2016. Capricorn Metals Ltd was incorporated in 2006 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.