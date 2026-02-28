Capricorn Metals Ltd Announces Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:CMM)

Capricorn Metals Ltd (ASX:CMM – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 34.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 15th.
Capricorn Metals Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.31.
About Capricorn Metals
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Capricorn Metals
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Your name isn’t on our protected list yet
- The Man Who Predicted the iPhone Says Buy These 3 Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.