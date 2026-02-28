Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 77,958 shares, a growth of 233.2% from the January 29th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,866 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 60,866 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIOV. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of VIOV stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.50. The stock had a trading volume of 33,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,563. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $109.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.42.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

