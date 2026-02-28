Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Worley Trading Down 8.2%

OTCMKTS:WYGPY traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989 shares, compared to its average volume of 835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Worley has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00.

Get Worley alerts:

About Worley

(Get Free Report)

Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) is a global professional services company specializing in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions for the energy, chemicals and resources sectors. Headquartered in North Sydney, Australia, the firm offers project delivery, consulting and advisory services across the full asset lifecycle, from concept and feasibility through design, execution and operations support. Worley’s client base spans major international oil and gas companies, mining operators, petrochemical producers and utility providers.

The company’s service offerings encompass traditional engineering and project management as well as digital and sustainability-focused solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.