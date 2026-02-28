US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on USFD. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on US Foods from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on US Foods from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on US Foods from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on US Foods from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

USFD traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,360,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,756. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.22. US Foods has a twelve month low of $57.36 and a twelve month high of $102.13.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James David Works, Jr. sold 65,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $6,344,935.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 88,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,510,747.52. This represents a 42.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in US Foods by 412.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,165,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,755,000 after buying an additional 3,353,396 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 8,056.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,866,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,573 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,849,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in US Foods by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,580,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in US Foods by 14.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,875,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,033 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods (NYSE: USFD) is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

