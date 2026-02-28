Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a 28.6% increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

TSE:PAAS traded up C$1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$93.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,976,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,073. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$79.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$62.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.65. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of C$29.31 and a 52 week high of C$95.39.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.57 billion for the quarter. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 1.9192235 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp is a mining company focused exclusively on the exploration and development of silver mines. It produced roughly 22 million ounces of silver in 2011. The company operates primarily in Central and South America. It also sells the byproducts from its silver mining operations, including zinc, lead, copper, and gold. Pan American Silver is based in British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.