Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $69.8058, but opened at $65.00. Stella-Jones shares last traded at $66.21, with a volume of 754 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $529.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.50 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.45 and a 200-day moving average of $61.16.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc is a North American producer and distributor of pressure-treated wood products used in infrastructure, utility and residential applications. The company’s core offerings include treated railroad ties, utility poles, crossarms, landscape timbers and posts designed to withstand environmental stresses and extend service life. These products support a range of end markets from railways and power transmission to fencing and outdoor construction.

Founded in 1970 and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Stella-Jones has grown through both organic expansion and targeted acquisitions to establish a network of manufacturing and treatment facilities across Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

