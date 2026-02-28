Echelon Resources Ltd (ASX:ECH) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.00

Echelon Resources Ltd (ASX:ECH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 97.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th.

Echelon Resources Stock Performance

About Echelon Resources

(Get Free Report)

Echelon Resources Limited engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in New Zealand, Australia, and Indonesia. It also develops, produces, and sells natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, and condensate. The company was formerly known as New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited and Echelon Resources Limited in July 2024. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Wellington, New Zealand. Echelon Resources Limited operates as a subsidiary of O.G. Oil & Gas (Singapore) Pte Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Echelon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echelon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.