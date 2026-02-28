Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Declares $3.45 Quarterly Dividend

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 3.45 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

Lockheed Martin has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 22 years. Lockheed Martin has a dividend payout ratio of 46.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lockheed Martin to earn $29.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $13.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT traded up $17.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $659.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,597,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,749. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $581.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $509.66. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $669.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 285.7% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.