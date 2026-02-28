Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Announces $0.25 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2511 per share on Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BLV traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.53. The company had a trading volume of 593,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,650. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.40. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $72.63.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 734.6% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 931,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,759,000 after purchasing an additional 819,674 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,672,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,113,000 after buying an additional 620,446 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,659,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,376,000 after buying an additional 614,246 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 83.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,119,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,309,000 after acquiring an additional 509,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10,270.4% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 353,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,018,000 after acquiring an additional 349,708 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of greater than 10 years and are publicly issued.

