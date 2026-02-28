iPath Select MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:ATMP) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

iPath Select MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:ATMP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3929 per share on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.
iPath Select MLP ETN Price Performance
NYSEARCA:ATMP traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $33.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,007. iPath Select MLP ETN has a one year low of $25.66 and a one year high of $33.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.25.
iPath Select MLP ETN Company Profile
