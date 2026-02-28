iPath Select MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:ATMP) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

iPath Select MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:ATMP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3929 per share on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

NYSEARCA:ATMP traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $33.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,007. iPath Select MLP ETN has a one year low of $25.66 and a one year high of $33.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.25.

The Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN (ATMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Select MLP VWAP index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index consisting of US and Canadian MLPs and general partners of MLPs that are selected based on fundamental criteria. ATMP was launched on Mar 12, 2013 and is issued by Barclays.

