Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.36% and a negative net margin of 609.85%.The firm had revenue of $23.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company expects a pivotal readout for lonvo-z by mid?year with a planned BLA submission in the second half of the year, positioning it as potentially the world’s first pivotal in vivo CRISPR gene?editing readout.

by mid?year with a planned BLA submission in the second half of the year, positioning it as potentially the world’s first pivotal in vivo CRISPR gene?editing readout. Commercial preparations for lonvo-z are underway—field medical hires, payer engagement, validated CMC/commercial manufacturing, and market research showing very high patient and HCP interest—which the company says could enable a launch and meaningful revenue that materially reduces future capital needs.

are underway—field medical hires, payer engagement, validated CMC/commercial manufacturing, and market research showing very high patient and HCP interest—which the company says could enable a launch and meaningful revenue that materially reduces future capital needs. The nex?z ATTR program remains disrupted by a clinical hold on the MAGNITUDE cardiomyopathy trial following liver enzyme elevations and a patient death; MAGNITUDE?2 (polyneuropathy) was reopened with added liver monitoring, steroid?trigger guidance, and tighter screening, while MAGNITUDE is still under active FDA discussion.

ATTR program remains disrupted by a clinical hold on the MAGNITUDE cardiomyopathy trial following liver enzyme elevations and a patient death; MAGNITUDE?2 (polyneuropathy) was reopened with added liver monitoring, steroid?trigger guidance, and tighter screening, while MAGNITUDE is still under active FDA discussion. Financials show cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $605.1 million at year?end (down from $861.7M), which management says should fund operations into H2 2027 and support key milestones despite a Q4 net loss of $95.8M.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,236,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,405. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.10.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on developing potentially curative genome editing therapies using the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company’s research spans both in vivo and ex vivo applications of CRISPR/Cas9, aiming to correct or disable disease?causing genes with a single administration. Intellia’s lead in vivo program targets transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) by delivering CRISPR/Cas9 machinery directly to the liver, while additional preclinical efforts pursue treatments for hemophilia A, hereditary angioedema and other genetic disorders.

Beyond its in vivo pipeline, Intellia collaborates with strategic partners to extend the impact of its genome editing approach.

