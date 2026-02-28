Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.36% and a negative net margin of 609.85%.The firm had revenue of $23.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Here are the key takeaways from Intellia Therapeutics’ conference call:
- The company expects a pivotal readout for lonvo-z by mid?year with a planned BLA submission in the second half of the year, positioning it as potentially the world’s first pivotal in vivo CRISPR gene?editing readout.
- Commercial preparations for lonvo-z are underway—field medical hires, payer engagement, validated CMC/commercial manufacturing, and market research showing very high patient and HCP interest—which the company says could enable a launch and meaningful revenue that materially reduces future capital needs.
- The nex?z ATTR program remains disrupted by a clinical hold on the MAGNITUDE cardiomyopathy trial following liver enzyme elevations and a patient death; MAGNITUDE?2 (polyneuropathy) was reopened with added liver monitoring, steroid?trigger guidance, and tighter screening, while MAGNITUDE is still under active FDA discussion.
- Financials show cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $605.1 million at year?end (down from $861.7M), which management says should fund operations into H2 2027 and support key milestones despite a Q4 net loss of $95.8M.
Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,236,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,405. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.10.
Key Stories Impacting Intellia Therapeutics
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings and revenue beat expectations: Intellia reported a smaller-than-expected loss (?$0.83 vs. consensus ?$0.99) and revenue of $23.0M (well above estimates), which investors view as proof of commercial progress and operational execution. Intellia Rises on Q4 Earnings & Revenue Beat, Focuses on Pipeline
- Positive Sentiment: Pipeline and regulatory progress: FDA lifted the clinical hold on MAGNITUDE?2 (nex?z) and management outlined 2026 launch plans for lonvo?z (HAE) with mid?2026 Phase 3 readout expectations and a potential BLA in H2 2026 — milestones that materially de?risk commercial timelines if achieved. Intellia outlines 2026 lonvo-z launch plans as FDA lifts clinical hold on MAGNITUDE-2
- Positive Sentiment: Strong cash runway: Intellia ended 2025 with roughly $605M in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities — a balance that supports continued clinical development and commercial preparation into the near?term. Intellia Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results and Business Updates
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” and set a $26 price target, signaling notable upside from current levels and providing dealer/retail validation for the bull case. Benzinga
- Neutral Sentiment: Broker estimates: Brookline Capital published a slate of near?term quarterly EPS forecasts (all negative) but raised long?range FY2028/FY2029 EPS projections, reflecting high uncertainty today but improved long?term expectations if pipeline succeeds. MarketBeat Q4 coverage / analyst notes
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call detail: Management emphasized commercial readiness for lonvo?z and clinical plans for nex?z; transcripts and call highlights are available for deeper review. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Profitability and consensus outlook remain weak: the company still posts large negative margins and the consensus full?year EPS forecast is deeply negative, keeping NTLA a high?volatility, binary biotech bet until clinical/commercial milestones are met. MarketBeat: Q4 results and metrics
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: despite the positive operational news, the shares are trading lower today — likely reflecting profit?taking, macro/sector pressure on biotech, and investor caution about execution risk and near?term losses.
Insider Activity at Intellia Therapeutics
In related news, EVP James Basta sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $95,756.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 101,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,072.88. This represents a 9.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 34,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $314,484.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,013,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,332,852.19. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,051 shares of company stock valued at $488,600. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTLA shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $7.00 price target on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intellia Therapeutics
Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on developing potentially curative genome editing therapies using the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company’s research spans both in vivo and ex vivo applications of CRISPR/Cas9, aiming to correct or disable disease?causing genes with a single administration. Intellia’s lead in vivo program targets transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) by delivering CRISPR/Cas9 machinery directly to the liver, while additional preclinical efforts pursue treatments for hemophilia A, hereditary angioedema and other genetic disorders.
Beyond its in vivo pipeline, Intellia collaborates with strategic partners to extend the impact of its genome editing approach.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intellia Therapeutics
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Your name isn’t on our protected list yet
- The Man Who Predicted the iPhone Says Buy These 3 Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.