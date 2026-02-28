AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on shares of AMERISAFE from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

AMERISAFE Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.53. 317,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,094. AMERISAFE has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $53.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.74. The firm has a market cap of $615.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.35.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.06). AMERISAFE had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $81.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.05 million. Research analysts expect that AMERISAFE will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMERISAFE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMERISAFE

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 19,527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,575,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $618,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 6.0% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting AMERISAFE

Here are the key news stories impacting AMERISAFE this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company raised its quarterly dividend ~5.1% (annualized yield ~4.9%), which supports income-focused investors and signals capital-return confidence. AMERISAFE Increases Dividend by 5.1%

Company raised its quarterly dividend ~5.1% (annualized yield ~4.9%), which supports income-focused investors and signals capital-return confidence. Positive Sentiment: Revenue and written premiums showed year-over-year growth in Q4 and management highlighted solid ROE on the earnings call — positives for longer-term underwriting trends. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights

Revenue and written premiums showed year-over-year growth in Q4 and management highlighted solid ROE on the earnings call — positives for longer-term underwriting trends. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call and multiple transcripts are available; they provide detail but contain mixed signals (premium growth vs. expense pressure). Useful for investors doing deeper due diligence. Earnings Call Transcript

Full Q4 earnings call and multiple transcripts are available; they provide detail but contain mixed signals (premium growth vs. expense pressure). Useful for investors doing deeper due diligence. Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed consensus ($0.51 vs. ~$0.57); expenses rose, compressing margins despite higher premiums and investment income — the primary near-term driver of the share decline. AMSF Misses on Q4 Earnings Despite Rising Premiums, Hikes Dividend

Q4 EPS missed consensus ($0.51 vs. ~$0.57); expenses rose, compressing margins despite higher premiums and investment income — the primary near-term driver of the share decline. Negative Sentiment: Truist cut its price target from $45 to $36 and set a “hold” rating; an analyst downgrade/target cut increases selling pressure and may anchor near-term sentiment. Truist Lowers Price Target

Truist cut its price target from $45 to $36 and set a “hold” rating; an analyst downgrade/target cut increases selling pressure and may anchor near-term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose materially in February (reports show ~372,998 shares at one point, ~2% of float) and there have been recent insider sales; both can amplify downward moves and volatility. Quiver Quant Coverage (contains short/insider data)

Short interest rose materially in February (reports show ~372,998 shares at one point, ~2% of float) and there have been recent insider sales; both can amplify downward moves and volatility. Negative Sentiment: Technically the stock is trading below its 50- and 200-day moving averages, which typically weighs on sentiment and can trigger additional selling from trend-following funds.

About AMERISAFE

(Get Free Report)

Amerisafe, Inc (NASDAQ: AMSF) is a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance products and services in the United States. The company focuses on underwriting and managing workers’ compensation policies for small to mid-sized public and private businesses, particularly in higher-hazard industries such as retail, manufacturing, distribution and wholesale. Through its network of independent agents, Amerisafe delivers tailored coverage solutions that combine robust risk management support with loss prevention programs designed to enhance workplace safety.

In addition to core insurance offerings, Amerisafe provides extensive risk control resources, including safety training, on-site consultations and claims management services.

Featured Stories

