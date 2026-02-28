Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at TD Cowen

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Cowen from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
ARHS has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arhaus from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Arhaus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Arhaus
Arhaus Trading Down 10.9%
Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Arhaus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $364.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Arhaus Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Arhaus in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arhaus by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.
Key Arhaus News
Here are the key news stories impacting Arhaus this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Declared a special cash dividend of $0.35/share payable March 31, rewarding shareholders and signaling strong cash generation. Arhaus press release
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: revenue $364.8M (above consensus) and EPS $0.11 vs. $0.10 estimate; full-year revenue rose ~8.5% to a record $1.38B and adjusted EBITDA increased — supports longer?term growth thesis. Earnings beat article
- Positive Sentiment: Company set FY2026 net revenue target of $1.43B–$1.47B and plans 10–14 showroom projects (4–6 new openings), continuing its showroom expansion strategy that drove 2025 growth. Revenue target / expansion
- Positive Sentiment: One analyst (Telsey) raised its target to $13 (from $12), signaling some analyst confidence in the recovery/expansion story. Benzinga note
- Neutral Sentiment: Management will attend investor conferences (Raymond James meetings), increasing access for investors and potential for additional clarity. Investor conference notice
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data reported appears unreliable (zeros/NaN) and should not be interpreted as a material driver today; ignore until corrected.
- Negative Sentiment: Q1 2026 revenue guidance of $300M–$320M is below the consensus (~$327M), implying near-term demand softness and pressuring the stock. Guidance details
- Negative Sentiment: Profitability/momentum mixed: full-year net income declined ~1.9% YoY and comparable written sales grew only 1.3%, suggesting slower demand and pressure on margins despite revenue growth. Earnings release
- Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen trimmed its target to $12 from $13 (but kept a Buy), a modest analyst downgrade that can weigh on sentiment. Analyst note
Arhaus Company Profile
Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) is a U.S.-based retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings and décor. Since its founding in 1986 in northeastern Ohio, the company has built a reputation for curating unique, design-forward products that blend contemporary aesthetics with artisanal craftsmanship. Headquartered in Boston Heights, Ohio, Arhaus operates a network of brick-and-mortar galleries across the United States alongside a robust e-commerce platform, serving customers from coastal metropolitan areas to interior regions.
The company’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of furniture categories—including sofas, dining tables, bedroom pieces and storage solutions—complemented by lighting fixtures, rugs, pillows, wall art and decorative accessories.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Arhaus
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Your name isn’t on our protected list yet
- The Man Who Predicted the iPhone Says Buy These 3 Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.