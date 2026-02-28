Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at TD Cowen

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Cowen from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARHS has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arhaus from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Arhaus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

Arhaus Trading Down 10.9%

ARHS stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.25. 1,656,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,484. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. Arhaus has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Arhaus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $364.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Arhaus in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arhaus by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Key Arhaus News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arhaus this week:

Positive Sentiment: Declared a special cash dividend of $0.35/share payable March 31, rewarding shareholders and signaling strong cash generation. Arhaus press release

Declared a special cash dividend of $0.35/share payable March 31, rewarding shareholders and signaling strong cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: revenue $364.8M (above consensus) and EPS $0.11 vs. $0.10 estimate; full-year revenue rose ~8.5% to a record $1.38B and adjusted EBITDA increased — supports longer?term growth thesis. Earnings beat article

Q4 results beat expectations: revenue $364.8M (above consensus) and EPS $0.11 vs. $0.10 estimate; full-year revenue rose ~8.5% to a record $1.38B and adjusted EBITDA increased — supports longer?term growth thesis. Positive Sentiment: Company set FY2026 net revenue target of $1.43B–$1.47B and plans 10–14 showroom projects (4–6 new openings), continuing its showroom expansion strategy that drove 2025 growth. Revenue target / expansion

Company set FY2026 net revenue target of $1.43B–$1.47B and plans 10–14 showroom projects (4–6 new openings), continuing its showroom expansion strategy that drove 2025 growth. Positive Sentiment: One analyst (Telsey) raised its target to $13 (from $12), signaling some analyst confidence in the recovery/expansion story. Benzinga note

One analyst (Telsey) raised its target to $13 (from $12), signaling some analyst confidence in the recovery/expansion story. Neutral Sentiment: Management will attend investor conferences (Raymond James meetings), increasing access for investors and potential for additional clarity. Investor conference notice

Management will attend investor conferences (Raymond James meetings), increasing access for investors and potential for additional clarity. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data reported appears unreliable (zeros/NaN) and should not be interpreted as a material driver today; ignore until corrected.

Short-interest data reported appears unreliable (zeros/NaN) and should not be interpreted as a material driver today; ignore until corrected. Negative Sentiment: Q1 2026 revenue guidance of $300M–$320M is below the consensus (~$327M), implying near-term demand softness and pressuring the stock. Guidance details

Q1 2026 revenue guidance of $300M–$320M is below the consensus (~$327M), implying near-term demand softness and pressuring the stock. Negative Sentiment: Profitability/momentum mixed: full-year net income declined ~1.9% YoY and comparable written sales grew only 1.3%, suggesting slower demand and pressure on margins despite revenue growth. Earnings release

Profitability/momentum mixed: full-year net income declined ~1.9% YoY and comparable written sales grew only 1.3%, suggesting slower demand and pressure on margins despite revenue growth. Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen trimmed its target to $12 from $13 (but kept a Buy), a modest analyst downgrade that can weigh on sentiment. Analyst note

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) is a U.S.-based retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings and décor. Since its founding in 1986 in northeastern Ohio, the company has built a reputation for curating unique, design-forward products that blend contemporary aesthetics with artisanal craftsmanship. Headquartered in Boston Heights, Ohio, Arhaus operates a network of brick-and-mortar galleries across the United States alongside a robust e-commerce platform, serving customers from coastal metropolitan areas to interior regions.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of furniture categories—including sofas, dining tables, bedroom pieces and storage solutions—complemented by lighting fixtures, rugs, pillows, wall art and decorative accessories.

Featured Articles

