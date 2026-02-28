Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Certara from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $10.00 price target on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Get Certara alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Certara

Certara Stock Performance

CERT stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,625,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -708.00 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 0.38%.The company had revenue of $103.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Certara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.480 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Certara

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Tejara Capital Ltd grew its position in Certara by 94.9% in the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 273,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 132,927 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the third quarter worth $2,818,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the third quarter valued at $11,899,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Certara by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 89,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 45,546 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Key Certara News

Here are the key news stories impacting Certara this week:

Positive Sentiment: FY?2025 results showed 9% revenue growth to $418.8M, adjusted EBITDA up 10% to $134.5M, and Q4 software revenue +10% — evidence of recovering commercial momentum in the higher?margin software business. Certara Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

FY?2025 results showed 9% revenue growth to $418.8M, adjusted EBITDA up 10% to $134.5M, and Q4 software revenue +10% — evidence of recovering commercial momentum in the higher?margin software business. Positive Sentiment: New CEO Jon Resnick is executing an operational overhaul with plans for sharper strategic focus and ~ $10M of cost avoidance — a management change investors often view as constructive for execution and long?term growth. CEO signals operational overhaul

New CEO Jon Resnick is executing an operational overhaul with plans for sharper strategic focus and ~ $10M of cost avoidance — a management change investors often view as constructive for execution and long?term growth. Positive Sentiment: Barclays maintained an Overweight stance on CERT (despite lowering its price target), indicating some sell?side support for the name even after recent guidance/earnings. Barclays price target change

Barclays maintained an Overweight stance on CERT (despite lowering its price target), indicating some sell?side support for the name even after recent guidance/earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Management will participate in upcoming investor conferences — a chance to press the case for the turnaround and provide more color to investors. Investor conference participation

Management will participate in upcoming investor conferences — a chance to press the case for the turnaround and provide more color to investors. Neutral Sentiment: Broker and media earnings breakdowns are circulating (useful for detail on items behind adjusted metrics and bookings vs. revenue). Earnings breakdown

Broker and media earnings breakdowns are circulating (useful for detail on items behind adjusted metrics and bookings vs. revenue). Negative Sentiment: GAAP and adjusted metrics disappointed in places: Q4 adjusted diluted EPS of $0.09 (down vs. prior year) and a GAAP net loss; management guided FY?2026 revenue of only 0–4% (and set revenue range below Street expectations), which pressured near?term growth expectations. Guidance and Q4 results

GAAP and adjusted metrics disappointed in places: Q4 adjusted diluted EPS of $0.09 (down vs. prior year) and a GAAP net loss; management guided FY?2026 revenue of only 0–4% (and set revenue range below Street expectations), which pressured near?term growth expectations. Negative Sentiment: Craig Hallum downgraded CERT from Buy to Hold, reflecting analyst caution after the quarter and guidance; such downgrades can increase selling pressure. Analyst downgrade (Craig Hallum)

Certara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Certara is a biosimulation software and services company that partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device developers to accelerate drug discovery, development and regulatory approval. The company’s platform integrates quantitative pharmacology, real-world evidence, artificial intelligence and machine learning to model and simulate drug behavior across a range of therapeutic areas and patient populations. By applying these mechanistic and data-driven approaches, Certara helps its clients predict clinical outcomes, optimize dosing strategies and streamline decision-making throughout the product lifecycle.

The company’s offerings are divided into software tools and consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.