Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $294.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.64.

Shares of LOW opened at $264.51 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $206.38 and a 12-month high of $293.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.89 and its 200 day moving average is $254.48. The company has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total transaction of $4,701,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 231,043 shares in the company, valued at $60,341,500.31. This trade represents a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 12,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: Lowe’s reported $1.98 EPS and $20.58B revenue (+10.9% Y/Y), driven by Pro, online and holiday strength — evidence of operational resilience. Q4 Earnings

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

