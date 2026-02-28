Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target Raised to $143.00 at Guggenheim

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Guggenheim from $140.00 to $143.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RYTM. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.71.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.4%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $92.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 2.00. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $122.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.49.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.16 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 103.57% and a negative return on equity of 378.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 4,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $444,025.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,190,445.12. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $371,850.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 20,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,354. This trade represents a 13.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,003 shares of company stock worth $2,589,015. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Key Rhythm Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rhythm Pharmaceuticals this week:

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing targeted therapies for rare genetic diseases of obesity and metabolic dysfunction. The company’s research focuses on the melanocortin?4 receptor (MC4R) pathway, which plays a central role in regulating appetite, energy expenditure and body weight. Using proprietary peptide technology, Rhythm aims to provide precision treatments to patients with specific genetic variants that disrupt normal weight regulation.

The company’s lead investigational product, setmelanotide, is a selective MC4R agonist designed to restore signaling in patients with deficiencies in genes such as POMC, LEPR and PCSK1.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.