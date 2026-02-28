Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Sells 33,206 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,206 shares during the quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $26,354,588.40. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 319,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,884,093.25. This represents a 33.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total value of $2,461,625.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,259,595.80. This represents a 25.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 343,069 shares of company stock worth $54,545,448. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Dbs Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $166.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $388.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.11. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $179.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.67%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

