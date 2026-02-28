Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Sells 33,206 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,206 shares during the quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble
In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $26,354,588.40. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 319,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,884,093.25. This represents a 33.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total value of $2,461,625.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,259,595.80. This represents a 25.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 343,069 shares of company stock worth $54,545,448. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on PG
Key Stories Impacting Procter & Gamble
Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Market note: several market pieces highlighted that PG shares advanced while the broader market declined, reflecting investor preference for defensive, dividend-bearing consumer staples. This helps explain the intraday strength. Procter & Gamble (PG) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
- Positive Sentiment: Brand activation: Old Spice launched a limited-edition Old Spice x The Super Mario Galaxy Movie grooming collection — a high-visibility marketing tie-in that can boost short-term sales and shelf relevance for a core male grooming franchise. SMELL SUPER: Old Spice and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Launch Cosmic Grooming Collection With New Out-of-This-World Scents
- Positive Sentiment: Longer-term opportunity: a brand-licensing industry report lists P&G among leading brands in a growing licensing market — a potential incremental revenue/royalty avenue and positive signal for IP monetization strategies. Brand Licensing Industry Analysis Report 2026-2035
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate: commentary asks whether PG remains attractive after recent share strength, noting solid multi-year returns but raising valuation/relative-value questions for long-term buyers. Useful for investors weighing entry points. Is Procter & Gamble (PG) Still Attractive After Recent Share Price Strength?
- Neutral Sentiment: Dividend context: a roundup recommending dividend ETFs highlights demand for yield-focused allocations; PG’s dividend profile makes it a beneficiary of that investor preference, though ETF flows are a broader factor. Got $10,000? Put It in These Dividend ETFs Now
- Neutral Sentiment: Brand-level PR: Native (a P&G personal-care brand) will attend AAAAI 2026 to introduce a Sensitive Series — a niche product/medical-marketing activity that supports brand credibility but is unlikely to move the stock materially by itself. Native to Attend the AAAAI 2026 Annual Meeting
- Negative Sentiment: Tariff risk: a sector piece on tariffs, margins and the Q4 earnings season flags that tariff-driven cost pressures can squeeze retailer and consumer-packaged-goods margins; rising input or import tariffs remain a potential headwind for P&G’s gross margins and near-term earnings upside. Tariffs, Margins and the Q4 Earnings Season
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
Shares of PG stock opened at $166.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $388.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.11. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $179.99.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.67%.
About Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.
P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- The Man Who Predicted the iPhone Says Buy These 3 Companies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.