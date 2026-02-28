Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Sells 153,906 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF $VNLA

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 57.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,906 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNLA. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,122,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,067,000 after buying an additional 312,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,927,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,252,000 after purchasing an additional 304,596 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,092,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,742,000 after purchasing an additional 75,230 shares during the period. Kensington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,062,000 after purchasing an additional 687,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,021,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,234,000 after purchasing an additional 264,401 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $49.15 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $49.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1876 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years. VNLA was launched on Nov 16, 2016 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

