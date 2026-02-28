US Bancorp DE Sells 110,315 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 110,315 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of United Parcel Service worth $37,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $277,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.8% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 28,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $848,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 57.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $2,655,236.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service News Summary

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock opened at $115.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $123.70. The company has a market cap of $98.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.74.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business had revenue of $24.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

