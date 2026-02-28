Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $262.12 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.04 and a 12-month high of $262.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.01. The firm has a market cap of $105.10 billion, a PE ratio of 70.65, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 18.27%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 12.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,240. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total transaction of $11,364,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 107,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,933,913.60. This represents a 29.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

